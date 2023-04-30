Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Expands By 45.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,324.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBF stock remained flat at $143.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $143.75.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Rating)

See Also

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.