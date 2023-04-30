Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Drops By 19.6%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
