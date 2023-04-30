Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Drops By 19.6%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRFF remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded on November 22, 1988 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

