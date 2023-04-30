Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Drops By 25.0%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Costar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CSTI remained flat at $5.10 during trading hours on Friday. Costar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Get Costar Technologies alerts:

Costar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Costar Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and distribution of video surveillance solutions for security and safety applications. It operates through the following segments: Costar Video Systems, CostarHD, and Other. The Costar Video Systems segment includes products and services used in retail security applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Costar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.