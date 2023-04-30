Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Drops By 25.0%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Costar Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CSTI remained flat at $5.10 during trading hours on Friday. Costar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.
Costar Technologies Company Profile
