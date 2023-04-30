Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Increases By 33.9%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF opened at C$13.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$13.39.
About Credit Saison
