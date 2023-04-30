Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Decreases By 24.1%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. 29,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,341. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.3989 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

