Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Grows By 29.3%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.7 days.

E.On stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

