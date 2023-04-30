Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Grows By 29.3%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 374.7 days.
E.On stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.
