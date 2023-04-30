Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Declines By 12.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 382,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,363.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

EGHSF remained flat at $27.39 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.