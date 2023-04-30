Short Interest in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Increases By 37.3%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.0 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HOCFF remained flat at C$85.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.95. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of C$46.95 and a 52-week high of C$90.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.
Read More
