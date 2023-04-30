Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Expands By 42.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KHTRF remained flat at $3.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, in licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products. The firm also focuses on building a portfolio of innovative products through in-licensing or acquiring product rights. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

