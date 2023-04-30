Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Increases By 43.2%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF remained flat at $90.45 during midday trading on Friday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

