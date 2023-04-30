Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expands By 38.1%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099 over the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 112,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

