Short Interest in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expands By 18.6%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NSSC. William Blair started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,696,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,424,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 431,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.