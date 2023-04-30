Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Drops By 18.1%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Insider Activity at Nasdaq
In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Nasdaq stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,400. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
Featured Articles
