Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Increases By 15.1%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,539,600 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 5,680,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBSPF remained flat at $3.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( OTCMKTS:RBSPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.