Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Drops By 18.9%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NS Solutions stock remained flat at $28.21 during trading on Friday. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

