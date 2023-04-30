Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Rises By 43.2%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JSD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.86. 65,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

