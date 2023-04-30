Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Grows By 18.2%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OGFGY remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,822. Origin Energy has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.0912 dividend. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

