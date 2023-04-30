Short Interest in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rises By 16.9%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 480,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $496,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

PDFS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,791. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.51 and a beta of 1.43.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Further Reading

