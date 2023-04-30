Short Interest in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expands By 22.6%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.51. 1,364,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,825. The stock has a market cap of $804.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

