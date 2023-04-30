Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expands By 25.6%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of RDHL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

