Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rises By 20.4%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,339,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 4,435,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,667,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 2,128,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,394. Roche has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Roche Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 455.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Roche by 8.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

