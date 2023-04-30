Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Decreases By 14.7%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

