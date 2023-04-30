Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Drops By 27.4%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,128,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 1,555,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,643.5 days.

SBI Price Performance

SBI stock remained flat at $19.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. SBI has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

