Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Grows By 56.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 294.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGF remained flat at $111.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $112.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SMA Solar Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

