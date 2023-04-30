Short Interest in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Declines By 21.8%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.45. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

