Short Interest in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Decreases By 20.5%

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 241,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 22,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,150. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $461.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
