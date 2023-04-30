Short Interest in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Decreases By 20.5%

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 241,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,204 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 22,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,150. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $461.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

