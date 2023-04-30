Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Declines By 56.4%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $47.82 during midday trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $54.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.