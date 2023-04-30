Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Declines By 56.4%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $47.82 during midday trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $54.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58.
About The Berkeley Group
