Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Drops By 18.3%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 944,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.95. 1,639,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,355. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 242,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 119,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 133,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

