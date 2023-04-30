Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Drops By 18.3%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 944,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.95. 1,639,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,355. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 242,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 119,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 133,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.