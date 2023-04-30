Short Interest in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Expands By 14.7%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. 547,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,939. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.