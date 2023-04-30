Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $88.00 at Truist Financial

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $217.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,449,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,449,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,227 shares of company stock valued at $13,153,072. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $21,436,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at $17,335,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after purchasing an additional 253,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 371,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 194,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.