Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMMNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($64.44) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Siemens Healthineers Dividend Announcement

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.3201 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

