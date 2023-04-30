Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMMNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($64.44) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance
Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.
Siemens Healthineers Dividend Announcement
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.