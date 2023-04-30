Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sify Technologies Price Performance
SIFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 89,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.