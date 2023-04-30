Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 89,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

