Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apr 30th, 2023

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

SIFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 89,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

