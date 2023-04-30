SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
SigmaTron International Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of SGMA opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
