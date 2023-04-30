SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

