Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $166.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Down 25.8 %

Signature Bank Company Profile

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $264.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

