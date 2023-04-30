Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 in the last three months. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

