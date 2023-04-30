Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 496,493 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 279,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

