Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Critical Analysis

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MSP Recovery and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 2 2 2 0 2.00

Skillz has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 247.95%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery N/A 1.83% 1.46% Skillz -157.26% -50.43% -27.98%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MSP Recovery and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.11, meaning that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A Skillz $269.71 million 0.98 -$438.88 million ($1.05) -0.59

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Summary

Skillz beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

