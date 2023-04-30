SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Short Interest Up 15.7% in April

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SKYX Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SKYX Platforms stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. SKYX Platforms has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SKYX Platforms by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

