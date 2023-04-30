SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SM Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of SM stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.08. 2,560,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,912. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SM Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after purchasing an additional 251,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

