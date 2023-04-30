Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SDXAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

Shares of SDXAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

