SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,073,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 1,479,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group Price Performance

SoftBank Group stock remained flat at $37.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.