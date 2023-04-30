SOLVE Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

