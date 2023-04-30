Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,705,000. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

