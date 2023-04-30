South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

Shares of MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

