South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $4,899,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 250,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

