South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Markel Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $218.34 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

