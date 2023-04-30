South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,749,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $613,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

