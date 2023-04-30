South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.