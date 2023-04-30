South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 319,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,372,000 after buying an additional 178,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 614,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE TFC opened at $32.58 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.