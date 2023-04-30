South Dakota Investment Council Sells 6,403 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.87% of Talos Energy worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Talos Energy by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 120,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 737,519 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talos Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

TALO stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.